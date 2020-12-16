Here is why Datadog Inc. (DDOG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.94%

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is priced at $102.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $103.0797 and reached a high price of $105.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $101.23. The stock touched a low price of $99.8998.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Datadog and Snyk Launch GitHub Integration to Help Customers Identify and Prioritize Code-level Security Fixes. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the Datadog Vulnerability Analysis GitHub Action, Datadog’s first action listed on the GitHub Marketplace. GitHub Actions provide powerful, flexible CI/CD with the ability to automate any software development workflow. The Datadog action continuously monitors dependency and version information of code being deployed. By integrating this data with Datadog’s Continuous Profiler and Snyk’s Vulnerability database, this provides a real-time view of what code is actually accessible and vulnerable in production. You can read further details here

Datadog Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.13 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $28.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) full year performance was 160.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datadog Inc. shares are logging -12.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 256.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.88 and $118.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1258757 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) recorded performance in the market was 167.95%, having the revenues showcasing 13.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.62B, as it employees total of 1403 workers.

Specialists analysis on Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Datadog Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.98, with a change in the price was noted +15.38. In a similar fashion, Datadog Inc. posted a movement of +17.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,642,958 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DDOG is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Trends and Technical analysis: Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 167.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.91%, alongside a boost of 160.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.26% during last recorded quarter.