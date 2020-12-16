Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Quarterly Performance is -47.06%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) was valued at $1.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.95 while reaching the peak value of $1.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.79. The stock current value is $1.80.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Completes 75 mg CRV431 Dosing, Initiates 225 mg Dosing in Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ Clinical Trial for NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)(“Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced that, in addition to completing patient dosing in the 75 mg CRV431 cohort of its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ clinical trial, it has dosed the first NASH patient in the 225 mg CRV431 dosing cohort. You can read further details here

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.9000 on 01/29/20, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) full year performance was -65.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -73.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $6.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3332574 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) recorded performance in the market was -66.42%, having the revenues showcasing -47.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.99M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1094, with a change in the price was noted -2.2200. In a similar fashion, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -55.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 971,358 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HEPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.69%, alongside a downfall of -65.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.06% during last recorded quarter.