Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Profit Margins posted -32.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) was valued at $0.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.80 while reaching the peak value of $0.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.80. The stock current value is $0.82.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Great Panther Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates and Provides Exploration Update at Tucano. (All dollar amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted). You can read further details here

Great Panther Mining Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0700 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.2261 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) full year performance was 83.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Great Panther Mining Limited shares are logging -23.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 857666 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) recorded performance in the market was 60.63%, having the revenues showcasing -19.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 288.10M, as it employees total of 821 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Great Panther Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8849, with a change in the price was noted -0.0527. In a similar fashion, Great Panther Mining Limited posted a movement of -6.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,364,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPL is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Great Panther Mining Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.42%, alongside a boost of 83.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.69% during last recorded quarter.