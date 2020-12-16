Do Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) beta value of 6.16 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK). It is currently valued at $4.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.45, after setting-off with the price of $3.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.57.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Fuel Tech Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price continued listing requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1). Accordingly, NASDAQ considers this matter closed. You can read further details here

Fuel Tech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.04 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/27/20.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) full year performance was 351.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fuel Tech Inc. shares are logging -41.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1283.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2323510 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) recorded performance in the market was 336.84%, having the revenues showcasing 515.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.74M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fuel Tech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.38, with a change in the price was noted +3.22. In a similar fashion, Fuel Tech Inc. posted a movement of +345.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,219,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTEK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Fuel Tech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fuel Tech Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 336.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 379.77%, alongside a boost of 351.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 302.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 515.73% during last recorded quarter.