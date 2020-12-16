Do Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) beta value of 1.10 signposts another twist?

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is priced at $35.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $34.60 and reached a high price of $35.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.59. The stock touched a low price of $34.60.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Altice USA Announces Closing of Sale of 49.99% of Lightpath Fiber Enterprise Business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces it has closed the previously announced sale of 49.99% of its Lightpath fiber enterprise business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an implied enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Altice USA will retain a 50.01% interest in Lightpath and maintain control of the company. You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.47 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $15.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was 32.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -0.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.95 and $35.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7521204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was 28.53%, having the revenues showcasing 27.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.62B, as it employees total of 10700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.61, with a change in the price was noted +11.05. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of +45.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,299,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATUS is recording 34.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 33.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altice USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.61%, alongside a boost of 32.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.41% during last recorded quarter.