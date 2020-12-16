DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.65

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), which is $53.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.415 after opening rate of $52.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.51 before closing at $52.86.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Dick’s Sporting Goods And The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Deliver The Magic Of Sport To 10,000 Kids With The Help Of Candace Parker, Matt Ryan, Blake Griffin And The Pittsburgh Penguins. The DICK’S Foundation also surprised the Co-Op City Tennis Club, part of New York Junior Tennis & Learning, with a $100,000 grant in a moving short film that launched today. You can read further details here

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.29 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $13.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) full year performance was 12.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares are logging -16.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.46 and $63.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2565840 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) recorded performance in the market was 7.23%, having the revenues showcasing -8.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.85B, as it employees total of 15300 workers.

Analysts verdict on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.61, with a change in the price was noted +8.47. In a similar fashion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted a movement of +18.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,559,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.41%, alongside a boost of 12.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.91% during last recorded quarter.