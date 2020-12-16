Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 9.04K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM), which is $5.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.89 after opening rate of $2.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.95 before closing at $1.90.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Concord Medical Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (“Concord Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time). The meeting will be held at 27/F, Tower A, Global Trade Center, 36 North 3rd Ring Road East, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China. The shareholder record date is December 1, 2020. No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will be convened for shareholders who are entitled to vote to discuss Company affairs with management. Concord Medical’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, containing the Company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.ccm.cn. The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 12/15/20, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 06/03/20.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) full year performance was 93.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited shares are logging 83.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 369.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $2.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8923187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) recorded performance in the market was 99.04%, having the revenues showcasing 161.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 235.34M, as it employees total of 738 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted +3.67. In a similar fashion, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited posted a movement of +223.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 107,201 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM)

Raw Stochastic average of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 212.35%, alongside a boost of 93.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 170.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 129.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 161.51% during last recorded quarter.