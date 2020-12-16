China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 37.56K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), which is $4.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.25 after opening rate of $5.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.07 before closing at $5.95.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Sales Results of its Self-developed Textbooks Published by Fudan University Press. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, today reported the sales results of its self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press (“FUP”). A total of 46,626 copies of textbooks were sold as of December 14, 2020 and some of these textbooks were distributed to the Chinese host universities, including Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic and Straits Institute of Mingjiang University, to be used in the joint education programs. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -59.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $10.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1504752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was -13.67%, having the revenues showcasing -35.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.79M, as it employees total of 98 workers.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of +4.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,118 in trading volumes.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.67%. The shares increased approximately by -28.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by -25.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.02% during last recorded quarter.