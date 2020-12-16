Boiling and ready to burst as Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) last month performance was 81.47%

At the end of the latest market close, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) was valued at $1.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.69 while reaching the peak value of $1.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.64. The stock current value is $1.80.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2021 Q1 Quarterly Report. Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended October 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company’s website at www.uraniumenergy.com. You can read further details here

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8700 on 12/15/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) full year performance was 89.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uranium Energy Corp. shares are logging 1.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 414.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6038663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recorded performance in the market was 95.82%, having the revenues showcasing 48.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 352.93M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0584, with a change in the price was noted +0.7900. In a similar fashion, Uranium Energy Corp. posted a movement of +78.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,602,360 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Uranium Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.65%, alongside a boost of 89.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.76% during last recorded quarter.