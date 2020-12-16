Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) market price of $6.48 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It is currently valued at $6.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.49, after setting-off with the price of $6.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.16.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Bit Digital, Inc. completed the acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT), a Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York announced that on December 3, 2020, it had completed the acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s with certain non-U.S. investors in exchange for an aggregate of 4,344,603 ordinary shares at the price of $3.20 per share, when the purchases were negotiated. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 381.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -28.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2215.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $9.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2724560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was 1441.54%, having the revenues showcasing 49.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 267.41M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +256.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1441.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 292.36%, alongside a boost of 381.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.15% during last recorded quarter.