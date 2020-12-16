American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) is on the roll with an average volume of 182.92K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) was valued at $14.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.26 while reaching the peak value of $16.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.19. The stock current value is $15.84.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. – Net Sales $79.1 Million (+65.7%). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Outdoor Brands Inc. shares are logging -47.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.24 and $30.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1242923 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) recorded performance in the market was 2.19%, having the revenues showcasing 17.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.37M, as it employees total of 262 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Outdoor Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Outdoor Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Outdoor Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.19%. The shares increased approximately by 13.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.68% during last recorded quarter.