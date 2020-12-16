AGCO Corporation (AGCO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 644.48K

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is priced at $96.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $94.67 and reached a high price of $96.604, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $89.04. The stock touched a low price of $93.49.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, AGCO Appoints Bob De Lange to Board of Directors. AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today the election of Bob De Lange to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have Bob join our Board of Directors,” said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “He brings extensive digitalization and distribution experience, while having leadership roles in the U.S and internationally. His experience will provide an important perspective and contribution to our board.”. You can read further details here

AGCO Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.74 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $35.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) full year performance was 24.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGCO Corporation shares are logging -3.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.33 and $99.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1233621 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGCO Corporation (AGCO) recorded performance in the market was 24.89%, having the revenues showcasing 26.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.19B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the AGCO Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.29, with a change in the price was noted +33.08. In a similar fashion, AGCO Corporation posted a movement of +52.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 599,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGCO is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AGCO Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.51%, alongside a boost of 24.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.51% during last recorded quarter.