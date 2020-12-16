Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is on the roll with an average volume of 573.18K in the recent 3 months

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is priced at $2.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.64 and reached a high price of $1.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.62. The stock touched a low price of $1.54.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Aethlon Medical Announces First Patient Treated in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of HEMOPURIFIER® in Head and Neck Cancer. Study is evaluating the HEMOPURIFIER® for reducing cancer-associated exosomes prior to the administration of standard-of-care KEYTRUDA®. You can read further details here

Aethlon Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.3400 on 01/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.9640 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) full year performance was -33.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares are logging -45.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $4.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60849329 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) recorded performance in the market was 68.22%, having the revenues showcasing 3.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.67M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aethlon Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5767, with a change in the price was noted +0.4122. In a similar fashion, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted a movement of +20.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 964,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Aethlon Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.89%, alongside a downfall of -33.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.85% during last recorded quarter.