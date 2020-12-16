Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) market price of $5.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) was valued at $4.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.94 while reaching the peak value of $4.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.85. The stock current value is $5.80.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board. New Scientific Advisory Board of Immuno-Inflammatory Experts. You can read further details here

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.40 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) full year performance was 155.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 14.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 727.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $5.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1990612 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) recorded performance in the market was 142.86%, having the revenues showcasing 92.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 190.03M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.12, with a change in the price was noted +3.14. In a similar fashion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +142.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 435,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACRS is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 166.09%, alongside a boost of 155.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.05% during last recorded quarter.