Why is Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) up 148.67% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $1.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.913 while reaching the peak value of $1.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.82. The stock current value is $1.87.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2021. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announced that its CEO, Alf Poor, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15 at 2:45 PM ET. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.2760 for the same time period, recorded on 03/06/20.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was 148.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -60.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 577.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19020175 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 118.53%, having the revenues showcasing 66.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 466.28M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2939, with a change in the price was noted +0.5700. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +43.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,423,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.14%, alongside a boost of 148.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 92.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.96% during last recorded quarter.