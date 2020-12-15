Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Quarterly Performance is -12.42%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) was valued at $0.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8101 while reaching the peak value of $0.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.778. The stock current value is $0.80.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Phunware, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims. Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN). You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 05/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was -32.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -73.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2740252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was -33.03%, having the revenues showcasing -12.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.70M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9633, with a change in the price was noted -0.7730. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of -49.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,900,841 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Phunware Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.84%, alongside a downfall of -32.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.42% during last recorded quarter.