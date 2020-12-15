Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -2.31%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), which is $9.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.84 after opening rate of $9.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.18 before closing at $9.18.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Paramount Earns Maximum of Five Green Stars for Second Consecutive Year Under 2020 GRESB Assessment. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced that it has achieved a 5-Star Rating for the second consecutive year under the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, as well as an overall score of 87, ranking Paramount among the top 20% of all respondents and ninth out of 55 listed office companies worldwide. The 5-Star Rating is the highest possible achievement under GRESB standards. Paramount’s overall score of 87 represented a two-point improvement versus the 2019 GRESB assessment, and was consistent with the Company’s goal for overall score improvement as laid out in its 2019 Sustainability Report. You can read further details here

Paramount Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.00 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $5.54 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) full year performance was -32.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Group Inc. shares are logging -38.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.54 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2536865 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) recorded performance in the market was -33.98%, having the revenues showcasing 21.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.07B, as it employees total of 317 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Paramount Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted +1.94. In a similar fashion, Paramount Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,713,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGRE is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical rundown of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Paramount Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.12%, alongside a downfall of -32.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.24% during last recorded quarter.