McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Quarterly Performance is -19.57%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). It is currently valued at $0.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.01, after setting-off with the price of $1.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.952 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.01.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, McEwen Mining Update on the San José Mine. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports that the temporary shutdown mandated by the provincial government of Santa Cruz that applied to several mines in the region has been lifted and the San José mine has resumed production. As detailed in our release dated 30th November 2020, a significant increase in Covid-19 infections prompted the government to act to halt the spread. McEwen Mining owns 49% of the San José mine, which is operated by its 51% owner, Hochschild Mining PLC. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was -12.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -37.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5940684 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was -24.64%, having the revenues showcasing -19.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 381.80M, as it employees total of 448 workers.

Specialists analysis on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1312, with a change in the price was noted -0.3229. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -25.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,630,148 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.93%, alongside a downfall of -12.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.57% during last recorded quarter.