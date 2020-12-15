Here is why Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.88%

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is priced at $8.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.66 and reached a high price of $8.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.64. The stock touched a low price of $8.301.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Shift Launches Fourth Seller Market in Texas. Leading used car ecommerce platform Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has announced a fourth acquisitions market in Texas with the addition of Dallas. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, consumers can start selling select vehicles to Shift in both of these markets. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.91 on 06/29/20, with the lowest value was $6.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/13/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -43.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.40 and $14.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2424136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -15.20%, having the revenues showcasing -34.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 707.57M, as it employees total of 581 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.66, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -26.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shift Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.20%. The shares increased approximately by -10.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.06% during last recorded quarter.