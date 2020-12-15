Here is why RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recent weekly performance of 22.51% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was valued at $21.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.86 while reaching the peak value of $22.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.30. The stock current value is $20.41.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Meeting Date of December 28, 2020. RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) announced that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Romeo Power”) has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of RMG common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/233514185. If you hold your shares through a bank or broker then you should reach out to your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares. You can read further details here

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.60 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 107.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -13.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $23.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3300126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 104.51%, having the revenues showcasing 97.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 576.38M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RMG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.32, with a change in the price was noted +9.96. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +95.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,313,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RMG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.08%, alongside a boost of 107.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.20% during last recorded quarter.