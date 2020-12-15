Here is why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.14%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is priced at $13.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.78 and reached a high price of $13.9799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.59. The stock touched a low price of $13.09.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Completes Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”), forming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. On a full-year 2019 basis, the combined Company generated pro-forma revenues of approximately $17 billion and combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.7 billion, including previously disclosed expected synergies. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.16 on 12/10/20, with the lowest value was $2.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 52.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -7.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 398.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $14.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12094789 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was 56.07%, having the revenues showcasing 104.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.45B, as it employees total of 2372 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.76, with a change in the price was noted +7.36. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +128.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,591,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.32.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.54%, alongside a boost of 52.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.21% during last recorded quarter.