Gear up for the change! CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has hit the volume of 2476756

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is priced at $38.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.66 and reached a high price of $40.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $39.37. The stock touched a low price of $38.78.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.19 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $19.73 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was -14.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -20.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.73 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2476756 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was -18.68%, having the revenues showcasing 17.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.25B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Analysts verdict on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.33, with a change in the price was noted +8.44. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +27.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,571,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.00%, alongside a downfall of -14.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.74% during last recorded quarter.