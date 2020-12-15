Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) market price of $8.73 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is priced at $8.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.90 and reached a high price of $9.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.52. The stock touched a low price of $7.85.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Gatos Silver Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2020 operational and financial results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gatos Silver Inc. shares are logging 13.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.78 and $7.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2645413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) recorded performance in the market was 32.27%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 479.54M, as it employees total of 560 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GATO is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Gatos Silver Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.27%. The shares increased approximately by 23.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.87% in the period of the last 30 days.