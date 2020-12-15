Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) market price of $14.61 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT). It is currently valued at $14.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.39, after setting-off with the price of $15.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.00.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II – BFT. Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (“Foley” or the “Company”) (BFT) relating to its proposed merger with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”). Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PSFE”, with the transaction having a pro forma value of $9 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -1.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $14.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35069908 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) recorded performance in the market was 46.83%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.14B.

Analysts verdict on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.83%. The shares 22.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.14% in the period of the last 30 days.