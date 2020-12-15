Domo Inc. (DOMO) is on the roll with an average volume of 463.50K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Domo Inc. (DOMO). It is currently valued at $56.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $57.20, after setting-off with the price of $48.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $48.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.70.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for the Federal Government. Launches Website for Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Built on Top of Domo’s Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platform. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.20 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was 131.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging 18.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 640.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.62 and $47.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3552699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 159.81%, having the revenues showcasing 45.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B, as it employees total of 802 workers.

Analysts verdict on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.23, with a change in the price was noted +24.12. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +74.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 532,900 in trading volumes.

Domo Inc. (DOMO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Domo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 159.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.27%, alongside a boost of 131.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.18% during last recorded quarter.