Do Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) beta value of 1.53 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), which is $0.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.354 after opening rate of $0.3499 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3228 before closing at $0.34.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Its Special Meeting of Stockholders Until Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Jaguar to Host Investor Call Thursday, December 17th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to Allow Management to Review Developments that Have Taken Place Since the Definitive Proxy Statement was Filed . You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1850 for the same time period, recorded on 11/16/20.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was -41.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -69.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9727484 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was -58.55%, having the revenues showcasing -13.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.75M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3747, with a change in the price was noted -0.3415. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of -50.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,653,923 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.64%, alongside a downfall of -41.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.13% during last recorded quarter.