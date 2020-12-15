Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.17

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is priced at $17.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.24 and reached a high price of $17.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.00. The stock touched a low price of $16.92.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 12, 2021. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COG) securities from October 23, 2015 through June 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. You can read further details here

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.67 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $13.06 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/20.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) full year performance was 7.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are logging -23.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.06 and $22.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6426967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) recorded performance in the market was -0.92%, having the revenues showcasing -7.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.14B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.34, with a change in the price was noted -1.94. In a similar fashion, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted a movement of -10.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,220,577 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COG is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.67%, alongside a boost of 7.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.66% during last recorded quarter.