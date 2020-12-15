Boiling and ready to burst as Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) last month performance was 11.42%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). It is currently valued at $17.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.10, after setting-off with the price of $18.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.87.

Manulife Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.23 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $8.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) full year performance was -8.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manulife Financial Corporation shares are logging -17.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.62 and $21.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3351413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) recorded performance in the market was -13.45%, having the revenues showcasing 20.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.23B, as it employees total of 35000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Manulife Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.46. In a similar fashion, Manulife Financial Corporation posted a movement of +24.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,414,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MFC is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Manulife Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.88%, alongside a downfall of -8.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.27% during last recorded quarter.