BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) is on the roll with an average volume of 87.24K in the recent 3 months

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) is priced at $4.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.11 and reached a high price of $6.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.82. The stock touched a low price of $3.0539.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, BioCardia, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules [Revised]. BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA)(BioCardia or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 1,789,474 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $4.75 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

BioCardia Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.95 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 11/06/20.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) full year performance was 8.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioCardia Inc. shares are logging -33.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 90634511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) recorded performance in the market was 21.74%, having the revenues showcasing 88.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.84M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the BioCardia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, BioCardia Inc. posted a movement of +66.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,013,745 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCDA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA)

Raw Stochastic average of BioCardia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.39%.

Considering, the past performance of BioCardia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.48%, alongside a boost of 8.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 117.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.63% during last recorded quarter.