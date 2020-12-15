Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.31%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), which is $14.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.68 after opening rate of $14.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.76 before closing at $14.33.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.25 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $9.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -18.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.13 and $17.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3084277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) recorded performance in the market was 42.96%, having the revenues showcasing 38.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 637.49M.

Market experts do have their say about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.21. In a similar fashion, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +29.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,491,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.96%. The shares increased approximately by -3.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.61% during last recorded quarter.