Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) market price of $11.66 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) was valued at $11.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.56 while reaching the peak value of $12.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.37. The stock current value is $11.66.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Atlas Technology Group Appoints Mark Samuels as President. Category management veteran to lead Atlas Technology Group’s growth initiatives. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.57 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $7.89 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advantage Solutions Inc. shares are logging -4.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.89 and $12.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2605398 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) recorded performance in the market was 12.12%, having the revenues showcasing 13.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.69B, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advantage Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.28, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, Advantage Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +2.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 446,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Raw Stochastic average of Advantage Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advantage Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.12%. The shares 5.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.87% during last recorded quarter.