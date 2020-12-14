Why is AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) down -44.01% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), which is $0.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6776 after opening rate of $0.6776 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6236 before closing at $0.68.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, AIkido Pharma Announces Publication of Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program for Pancreatic Cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of positive results from its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program in the field of Pancreatic Cancer. You can read further details here

AIkido Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5200 on 03/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.4656 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) full year performance was -44.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIkido Pharma Inc. shares are logging -88.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $5.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1100716 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) recorded performance in the market was -50.39%, having the revenues showcasing 14.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.69M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AIkido Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6775, with a change in the price was noted -0.4222. In a similar fashion, AIkido Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -39.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,049,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIKI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AIkido Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.87%, alongside a downfall of -44.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.88% during last recorded quarter.