Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) market price of $4.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is priced at $4.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.31 and reached a high price of $4.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.27. The stock touched a low price of $4.01.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Cummins Westport Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management Team. Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement between Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT/NASDAQ:WPRT). The changes take effect January 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.61 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 60.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -11.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 480.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1959121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was 71.31%, having the revenues showcasing 141.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 556.38M, as it employees total of 1294 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.69. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of +196.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,094,566 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 230.08%, alongside a boost of 60.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 141.67% during last recorded quarter.