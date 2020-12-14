Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.07

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is priced at $1.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.58 and reached a high price of $1.9393, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.55. The stock touched a low price of $1.54.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, VBL Therapeutics Announces Insider Buying. VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that the Company’s Chairman of the Board, Dr. Bennett Shapiro, the CEO, Prof. Dror Harats and additional Company board members and senior management, made open-market purchases of approximately 200K shares of VBLT, between November 24 and December 3, 2020. You can read further details here

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9393 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) full year performance was 50.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are logging 6.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1436309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) recorded performance in the market was 45.83%, having the revenues showcasing 32.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.20M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2472, with a change in the price was noted +0.4600. In a similar fashion, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted a movement of +35.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 447,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBLT is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vascular Biogenics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.89%, alongside a boost of 50.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.58% during last recorded quarter.