Time to Buy Beat-Down Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is priced at $3.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.09 and reached a high price of $3.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.06. The stock touched a low price of $2.82.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Energy Fuels Set to Enter Commercial Rare Earth Business in Q1-2021, Producing Materials That Make Many Clean Energy and Advanced Technologies Possible; Webcast on Dec. 15. New Monazite Supply Agreement with The Chemours CompanySupports Energy Fuels’ Efforts to Help Reestablish Key U.S. Supply Chain. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.48 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was 48.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging 8.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 332.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4143536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was 60.21%, having the revenues showcasing 72.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 351.89M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Analysts verdict on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.42. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +76.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,827,136 in trading volumes.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Energy Fuels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.67%, alongside a boost of 48.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 18.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.88% during last recorded quarter.