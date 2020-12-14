Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) was up 4.91%

At the end of the latest market close, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) was valued at $42.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.63 while reaching the peak value of $44.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $41.86. The stock current value is $44.25.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Dada Group, JD and Innisfree Announce Strategic Partnership for New On-Demand Retail Model for Beauty Brands. Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or “the Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced a partnership with JD.com and Innisfree…. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -27.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.60 and $61.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4869205 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 176.74%, having the revenues showcasing 71.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.85B, as it employees total of 2149 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.34, with a change in the price was noted +17.26. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +63.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,476,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Dada Nexus Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.74%. The shares increased approximately by 1.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.51% during last recorded quarter.