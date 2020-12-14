Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was up 1.84%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It is currently valued at $161.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $163.40, after setting-off with the price of $158.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $157.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $158.32.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Baidu Highlights Autonomous Driving Commercialization Push at Apollo Ecosystem Conference. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) today released new intelligent vehicle solutions for automakers and several high-end intelligent driving products during the second Apollo Ecosystem Conference, reinforcing the company’s commitment to win-win partnerships to propel industry development. Baidu also announced an enhanced Apollo presence in Guangzhou and demonstrated the progress of the Apollo Go Robotaxi service rollout in Beijing, Changsha, and Cangzhou, underscoring both the commercialization prospects and revolutionary potential of intelligent transportation, intelligent vehicles, and autonomous driving. You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $163.40 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $82.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 33.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging 1.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.00 and $158.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6142370 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 27.56%, having the revenues showcasing 32.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.00B, as it employees total of 37779 workers.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.25, with a change in the price was noted +38.49. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +31.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,490,650 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Baidu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.02%, alongside a boost of 33.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.29% during last recorded quarter.