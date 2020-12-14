Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) was up 68.48%

At the end of the latest market close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) was valued at $4.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.56 while reaching the peak value of $4.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.16. The stock current value is $7.11.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, AnPac Bio Makes Significant Progress in Detecting Pre-cancer Diseases and Recorded Over 20 Types of Pre-cancer Diseases. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today it has made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases. This development was made via novel sensor design, sensor fabrication, detection process, signal collection, signal processing and proprietary algorithms, which has been validated in both multi-year retrospective and prospective, large sample and population studies. The Company recently completed a prospective large population screening of over 110,000 individuals (and over 150,000 samples throughout this study with some individuals tested multiple times over the years) using AnPac Bio’s Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology. The follow-up study involved over ~ 13,000 individuals assessed with high cancer risk, medium cancer risk and low cancer risk using AnPac Bio’s CDA technology. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -41.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $12.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19570634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -62.49%, having the revenues showcasing -9.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.81M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +42.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 985,843 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.49%. The shares increased approximately by -11.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.64% during last recorded quarter.