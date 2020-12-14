Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Quarterly Performance is 38.73%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It is currently valued at $2.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.25, after setting-off with the price of $2.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.16.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Recro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Company Secures Three-Year Renewal of License and Supply Agreement with Lannett, A Generics Pharmaceutical Company, for Manufacturing of Verelan PM®, Verelan SR® and Verapamil PM. You can read further details here

Recro Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.21 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.49 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) full year performance was -82.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recro Pharma Inc. shares are logging -84.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $19.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6359595 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) recorded performance in the market was -83.88%, having the revenues showcasing 38.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.09M, as it employees total of 215 workers.

The Analysts eye on Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recro Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted -1.33. In a similar fashion, Recro Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -30.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 378,941 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Recro Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.39%, alongside a downfall of -82.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.73% during last recorded quarter.