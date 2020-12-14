Recent Change of 7.23% in the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Progyny Inc. (PGNY), which is $40.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.21 after opening rate of $36.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.91 before closing at $37.36.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Progyny Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Healthcare and Technology Leaders. Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020. Joining the board are Malissia R. Clinton, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of The Aerospace Corporation and Roger Holstein, Managing Director of Vestar Capital Partners. You can read further details here

Progyny Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.21 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $15.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) full year performance was 59.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progyny Inc. shares are logging 3.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.59 and $38.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1489941 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) recorded performance in the market was 45.94%, having the revenues showcasing 43.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.24B, as it employees total of 167 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Progyny Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.20, with a change in the price was noted +14.41. In a similar fashion, Progyny Inc. posted a movement of +56.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGNY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Progyny Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.18%, alongside a boost of 59.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.53% during last recorded quarter.