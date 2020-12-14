Recent Change of -6.21% in the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), which is $7.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.815 after opening rate of $7.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.15 before closing at $7.89.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek. You can read further details here

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.79 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $4.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) full year performance was -25.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are logging -34.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.27 and $11.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recorded performance in the market was -30.32%, having the revenues showcasing 1.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 329.82M, as it employees total of 1215 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted a movement of +22.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,206 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNK is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.45%, alongside a downfall of -25.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.23% during last recorded quarter.