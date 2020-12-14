Recent Change of 5.08% in the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is priced at $4.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.16 and reached a high price of $4.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.13. The stock touched a low price of $4.1211.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, CH Four Biogas Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses to Reduce its Costs and Carbon Footprint for Remote Inspections. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that CH Four Biogas®, a leading producer of anaerobic digestion and alternative energy installations, has begun deploying Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to assist field operators performing plant inspections remotely. This time and travel saving solution supports the renewable energy company’s strategic commitment to scale their operations in North America, while eliminating the need to send inspectors to remote installations, thereby reducing overall carbon emissions in the process. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.31 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 100.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -18.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 404.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $5.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1148100 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 115.92%, having the revenues showcasing 6.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 176.42M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +3.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,829,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.35%, alongside a boost of 100.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.11% during last recorded quarter.