Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is on the roll with an average volume of 689.03K in the recent 3 months

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is priced at $6.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.49 and reached a high price of $7.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.47. The stock touched a low price of $6.57.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes. Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) (“RYAM”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rayonier A.M. Products Inc. (the “Company”), has priced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to repay all outstanding obligations under its existing senior secured credit agreement (other than the outstanding letters of credit issued thereunder, which will be rolled into or in respect of which back-to-back letters of credit will be issued under the Company’s recently entered-into five-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility in an initial committed amount of $200 million (the “ABL Credit Facility”)). The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 23, 2020, and is contingent on, and is expected to occur simultaneously with, the repayment of the existing senior secured credit agreement and the availability of the ABL Credit Facility, and is subject to other customary conditions. You can read further details here

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.63 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) full year performance was 68.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are logging -23.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 637.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $8.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1065206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recorded performance in the market was 72.92%, having the revenues showcasing 61.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 473.23M, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.20, with a change in the price was noted +3.42. In a similar fashion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted a movement of +106.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 595,048 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYAM is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 163.49%, alongside a boost of 68.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.17% during last recorded quarter.