Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.60

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), which is $21.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.91 after opening rate of $23.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.89 before closing at $21.56.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,761,904 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering are expected to be $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Protagonist. In addition, Protagonist has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 714,285 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.96 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $5.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) full year performance was 194.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -13.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 306.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $24.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2399952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) recorded performance in the market was 205.25%, having the revenues showcasing -0.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 824.86M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.38, with a change in the price was noted +4.62. In a similar fashion, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +27.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTGX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.66%, alongside a boost of 194.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.09% during last recorded quarter.