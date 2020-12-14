Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.77M

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is priced at $5.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.35 and reached a high price of $6.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.68. The stock touched a low price of $4.88.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Largest Shareholder. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2020) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports closing of a non-brokered private placement of common shares at price of US$2.23 per common share as previously announced by the Company on December 1, 2020. An aggregate of 1,121,076 common shares were subscribed for and issued to existing major beneficial shareholder, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”) through its subsidiary Deepkloof Limited, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of US$2,499,999.48 (the “Private Placement”). Closing of the Private Placement allows HCI to maintain the greater than 31% interest in the Company that they held prior to the at-the-market offering completed by the Company on December 1, 2020. You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.27 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was 320.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -13.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 532.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $6.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2768941 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was 236.09%, having the revenues showcasing 159.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.98M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.31, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +182.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,300,041 in trading volumes.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 236.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 289.31%, alongside a boost of 320.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 83.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 208.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 159.95% during last recorded quarter.