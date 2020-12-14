Here is why MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) recent weekly performance of -1.72% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) was valued at $3.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.57 while reaching the peak value of $5.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.51. The stock current value is $4.01.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, MDJM LTD Signs Sales Agent Contract for a 333,000 ft2 Residential Project with Leading Real Estate Developer in Tianjin. MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJH”), an integrated real estate services company in China, announced today that it has signed a sales agent contract (the “Contract”) with Tianjin Tianxiao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (“Tianxiao”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of a leading real estate developer and a Top 500 Company of China. Pursuant to the Contract, MDJH will serve as the sales agent for the “Style Pomegranate Garden” project, a large-scale residential project located in Hedong District, Tianjin, with a total construction area of over 333,000 square feet and a Contract value of up to US$3 million. You can read further details here

MDJM Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.85 on 09/28/20, with the lowest value was $1.94 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) full year performance was 43.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MDJM Ltd. shares are logging -31.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1638122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) recorded performance in the market was 35.93%, having the revenues showcasing -0.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.70M, as it employees total of 195 workers.

The Analysts eye on MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MDJM Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, MDJM Ltd. posted a movement of +24.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,519 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDJH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)

Raw Stochastic average of MDJM Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.69%.

Considering, the past performance of MDJM Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.91%, alongside a boost of 43.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.62% during last recorded quarter.