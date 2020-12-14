Gear up for the change! VEON Ltd. (VEON) has hit the volume of 2551513

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is priced at $1.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.56 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.57. The stock touched a low price of $1.54.

Recently in News on November 26, 2020, VEON confirms Joop Brakenhoff as Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has promoted Joop Brakenhoff to the newly established position of Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer, reporting directly to VEON’s co-CEOs, Kaan Terzioğlu and Sergi Herrero, and to the Audit Committee Chairman. Prior to this, and since January 2019, Mr. Brakenhoff was the company’s Head of Internal Audit. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7800 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -38.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -44.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2551513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was -38.74%, having the revenues showcasing 26.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77B, as it employees total of 46492 workers.

Analysts verdict on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4233, with a change in the price was noted -0.2000. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of -11.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,251,728 in trading volumes.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.84%, alongside a downfall of -38.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.02% during last recorded quarter.