Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) market price of $24.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). It is currently valued at $24.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.79, after setting-off with the price of $24.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.145 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.61.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of Undeveloped Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for $550 Million. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that it has completed a sale of its interests in the Kisanfu undeveloped project to a wholly owned subsidiary of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (CMOC) for $550 million. After-tax net cash proceeds approximate $415 million. You can read further details here

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.43 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $4.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) full year performance was 88.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares are logging -4.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 402.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.82 and $25.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2613427 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) recorded performance in the market was 87.58%, having the revenues showcasing 50.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.12B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.47, with a change in the price was noted +11.01. In a similar fashion, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted a movement of +82.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,097,324 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCX is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical breakdown of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Raw Stochastic average of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.05%, alongside a boost of 88.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.43% during last recorded quarter.