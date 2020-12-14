Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Quarterly Performance is 53.36%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) was valued at $16.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.29 while reaching the peak value of $16.575 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.25. The stock current value is $16.41.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Flex Environmental Stewardship Performance Earns Prestigious CDP ‘A’ Score for Global Water Security. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it has been recognized for corporate sustainability leadership by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling water security. The A score from CDP is a historic first for the company, affirming Flex’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship as part of its long-term sustainability strategy and efforts. You can read further details here

Flex Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.02 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $5.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) full year performance was 36.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flex Ltd. shares are logging -3.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.36 and $17.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3824790 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) recorded performance in the market was 30.03%, having the revenues showcasing 53.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.24B, as it employees total of 160000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flex Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.88, with a change in the price was noted +5.58. In a similar fashion, Flex Ltd. posted a movement of +51.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,982,374 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLEX is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Technical breakdown of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Flex Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.09%, alongside a boost of 36.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.36% during last recorded quarter.