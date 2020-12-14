Energy Transfer LP (ET) market price of $7.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Transfer LP (ET) was valued at $7.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.90 while reaching the peak value of $7.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.80. The stock current value is $7.04.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Sunoco LP Announces Early Tender Results of Tender Offer of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023. Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“Sunoco”) today announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 9, 2020, as amended to “upsize” the Offer and remove the tender cap (as the same may be further amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”). The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Sunoco. You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.86 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was -44.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -49.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $13.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6205367 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was -45.36%, having the revenues showcasing 18.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.40B, as it employees total of 12812 workers.

Specialists analysis on Energy Transfer LP (ET)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.48. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of +7.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,826,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 2.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.81.

Trends and Technical analysis: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.88%, alongside a downfall of -44.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.41% during last recorded quarter.